YFK remembers sacrifices of Kashmiris on Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD: An international non-governmental organisation (NGO) International Kashmir Lobby Group, Youth for Kashmir (YFK) which works with United Nations mechanisms on rights issues remembered Kashmiri martyred who sacrificed their lives 89 years ago for the cause of Kashmir on the Martyred Day.

The YFK has stated that: "We have decided to use social media tools to tell the story of those 22 men." Ghulam Shabbir, digital media advocacy officer at YFK has maintained that "Kashmiris are a brave people and their story was never properly told to the world. But now we see the world listening to Kashmiri voice. That's good news," Shabbir added.

Kashmir marks the 89th Martyrs Day today (13 July), the day in 1931 when twenty-two Kashmiri civilians gave their lives in a tragic incident that lives in the memory of millions as a story of courage and sacrifice. The 22 Kashmiris were killed for reciting the Muslim call to prayer, or Azaan, which was banned in Kashmir at the time. One by one, they stepped forward to recite as each was killed by a single bullet.

Every day for the past 89 years, Kashmiris have faithfully marked Kashmir Martyrs Day to commemorate the sacrifice of these men for freedom. History is made of such stories. Nations rise when its sons and daughters feed national pride with compelling examples of sacrifice.

To keep the memory of this ultimate sacrifice alive, an international NGO, YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group, which works with United Nations mechanisms on rights issues, launched an awareness campaign on social media under the hashtag #Martyrs1931.