Mon Jul 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

PM Imran determined to strengthen economy, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully determined to strengthen the country’s economy despite all odds.

Addressing the workers of NA-129 and PP-158 here, he said the incumbent government was working day and night to resolve problems of people. He said that corruption of previous rulers had increased the problems of common man, adding that the prime minister was creating new job opportunities for providing employment to people.

He said, "the government believes in real progress in all sectors. "Aleem Khan urged people to cooperate with the government in development works. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the country out of crises and to make it a developed and prosperous one.

