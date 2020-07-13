Rain turns weather pleasant in KP

PESHAWAR: The weather remained pleasant on Sunday as most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, received rain in the morning, breaking the heat wave that continued for the last couple of weeks.

The rain and partly cloudy weather brought the temperature down to 31 degree centigrade from 39 on Saturday, though it caused miseries to the dwellers particularly in the low-lying areas where rainwater accumulated and flowed on roads and in the streets.

Motorists and pedestrians suffered due to the accumulation of water and choking of drains in many parts of the provincial capital, including the University Road, Suri Pul, Hashtnagri, Charsadda Road, Bara Road and Kohat Road.

Weather remained partly cloudy and humid in most parts of the province. However, rain with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

According to Meteorological Department, 25 millimeter was recorded in Peshawar, Buner and Kakul 19 millimeter each, Malam Jabba 18, Shabqadar 15, Balakot 08, Timergara 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Cherat 02, Dir, Takht Bhai & Besham 01each. The met office forecasts more rain with thunderstorm today (Monday) in scattered places of all most all districts of the province.