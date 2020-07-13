Carelessness on Eidul Azha can make corona uncontrollable, says Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that carelessness on Eidul Aza can make coronavirus uncontrollable once again in the country.

Talking to party delegations from different districts which called on him here on Sunday, Chaudhry Sarwar said celebrating Eid in a simple manner is the only option to stop the spread of corona. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) deserves tribute and applause for its historic role against corona.

He said that people did not take corona seriously on Eidul Fitr due to which everyone has witnessed severity of corona epidemic. Now if such a mistake is made on Eidul Aza, it will have dangerous consequences, he warned.

It is necessary to implement SOPs completely to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Even in the cattle markets there is no room for negligence in the implementation of the SOPs as negligence can lead to an increase in the number of corona patients.

The Punjab governor said that coronavirus has also shaken the entire world economy due to which not only Pakistan but the countries like the US and UK are also facing economic challenges.

He said that the government would not leave the farmers alone on the issue of locust attack. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also announced a package for the locust-hit farmers. The Punjab governor condemned the atrocities by Indian forces in Kashmir and said that India was committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris in Indian-Held Kashmir.