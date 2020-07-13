18-year-old dead after crash on Super Highway

A man lost his life while six others, including policemen, were injured in traffic accidents that occurred in parts of the city on Sunday. According to the Site Superhighway police, an 18-year-old boy died and another was wounded when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle on Superhighway.

The body and the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy and medical treatment. The deceased was identified as Huzaifa, son of Latif, and the injured as 16-year-old Moiz, son of Asif.

Separately, two policemen were injured when a speedy truck hit a police mobile van in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. The injured cops were taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Meanwhile, three people were injured when a rickshaw overturned on Northern Bypass.

According to the Manghopir police, the injured were 18-year-old Arsalan Usman, 22-year-old Ayub, and 18-year-old Javed. The injured were taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Reckless driving and lack of awareness about traffic rules have been constantly resulting in the loss of valuable lives in Karachi.

A day earlier on Saturday, two brothers lost their lives in a road accident on Shahrah-e-Pakistan near Ayesha Manzil. Rescuers transported the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where they were identified to be that of 20-year-old Wahab and his younger brother 18-year-old Fawwad. They were residents of Firdous Colony. Police said the two brothers were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy trailer truck hit and killed them. The trailer driver managed to escape after committing the crime.