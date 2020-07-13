Serbia-Kosovo talks ‘back on track’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: The EU said on Sunday that long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo were "back on track" after a video meeting between the two leaders.
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a virtual meeting chaired by senior EU officials as they seek a solution to one of Europe’s most intractable territorial disputes.
Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence after the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 war that was ended only by a Nato bombing campaign against Serb troops.