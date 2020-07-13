AIOU sets up prospectus sale points

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), being the mega university of the country with approximately 1.4 million enrolment in different academic programmes, facilitates new admissions seekers by setting up prospectus sale-points across the country.

According to a press release on Sunday, the prospectuses will be available at these points from July 15.As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zial-ul-Qayyum, besides uploading admission forms of all the academic programmes being offered in the first phase of Autumn semester 2020, the university has set up Sale Points in all small and large towns and cities all over the country where students will be able to get prospectuses and admission forms easily.

Moreover, each regional centre of the varsity has also been directed by the competent authority to establish an information desk for provision of admission-related information and admission forms to the desired students.

Director Admissions and Mailing, Mian Muhammad Riaz has informed that details of all prospectus sale-points have been uploaded onto the university website. He said that candidates would get details of their respective nearest prospectus sale point by clicking the link prospectus sale point which will be made available on 15 July on the main web page of the university.

He further informed in the first phase the university offers admissions in Matric, FA (general), FA (Dars-e-Nizami), BS (face-to-face), MSc (Face-to-face), MPhil and PhD in different subjects.

It is to mention here that as per HEC guidelines this will be the last offering of MA/ MSc and MEd programmes. Last date for submission of matric, FA (general), and FA (Dars-e-Nizami) will be September 04, whereas admission forms of BS and MSc (face-to-face) and MPhil and PhD programmes will be received till 19 August.