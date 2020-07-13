Rain, thundershower forecast

LAHORE:Rain with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to Meteorological Department, rain-thundershowers (with windstorm) is expected in Lahore, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree,

Taxila, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal and T T Singh. Heavy falls are also likely to occur in a few parts of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore.