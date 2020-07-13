Man hit to death in Shahdara

LAHORE:A 55-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Shahdara Town area on Sunday. The victim identified as Muhammad Zahid was crossing road when a rashly-driven car ran over him, resulting into his instant death. Body was removed to morgue.

Man held for torturing maid: Sattukatla Investigation police arrested a man for subjecting her eight-year-old maid to severe torture some days back. The accused was identified as Hammad.

injured: A 55-year-old man was severely injured by a speeding bike near Kharak drain, Multan Road on Sunday. The victim identified as Ejaz Ahmad suffered leg fracture was admitted to hospital.

shops sealed: Punjab police checked 195,924 shops across the Punjab Province since June 6, sealed and closed 21,531 shops so far for SOPs violation.

Besides, 275,568 motorcycles, 87,563 cars and 55,577 public transport vehicles were checked out of which 124,146 vehicles were imposed fine by civil administration on violations of government instructions to protect from COVID-19. Likewise, with respect to implementation of SOPs, 288,129 citizens were intercepted for checking and 45,805 persons fined by civil administration on violations of SOPs. On July 11, 13,889 shops were inspected across the province and 218 sealed and closed for violations of SOPs. Likewise, 7,108 motorcycles, 2,127 cars and 1,536 public transport vehicles were checked. Civil administration imposed fines on 2,761 vehicles. Collectively, 5,626 citizens were checked and 420 citizens fined by civil admin for violations of SOPs.