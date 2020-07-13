Vegetables prices increase by 30 to 60 percent

LAHORE:Prices of all seasonal vegetables increased by 30 to 60 percent for the sixth consecutive week while the government failed to control the rates, putting the consumers at the mercy of sellers.

The government is ignoring the interests of the consumers and the producers. Politically influenced middlemen are making money. Despite decline in mango exports through Covid-19, domestic price of mangoes is 20 percent high from the last year while the local buyers are still unable to get export quality mangoes at cheaper rates.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently took notice of increase in inflation and price of essential items and ordered the administration to control the prices. The order is yet to be implemented.

Further, the price of chicken meat was fixed at Rs180 to 188 per kg for live bird and for meat reached at Rs 273 per kg, while it sold at Rs 220 to 230 per kg, and Rs 270 to 400 per kg, respectively.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs 72 to 76 per kg, not sold, B-Grade at Rs 66 to 70 per kg, also not available, and potato sugar free fixed at Rs 50 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 75 per kg, and potato store gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 42 to 45 per kg, and it sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, B-grade at Rs 31 to 33 per kg, sold at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 35 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was further gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, B-grade at Rs 85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, and C-grade Rs 80 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs 220 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese by Rs 10 per kg, was fixed at Rs 150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 315 to 325 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, cucumber local fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Biter gourd local was increased by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 67 per kg, also sold at Rs 80 kg.

Spinach was gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Zucchini long was gained by Rs 26 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 68 per kg, not sold, and zucchini local was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, also sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

The price of the lemon was fixed at Rs 110 to 115 per kg sold at Rs 120 to 150 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs 21 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Lady finger was also gained by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Luffa was also increased by Rs 36 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was also gained by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, B-grade by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, and cabbage by Rs 10 per kg, was fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs 61 per kg, fixed at Rs 180 to 186 per kg, not sold.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs 14 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Coriander was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 110 to 115 per kg not sold.

Turnip was gained by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, not sold.

Radish was fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Mangoes (unripe) were gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 105 to 280 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 150 to 350 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 70 to 75 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 to 120 per dozen.

Papaya was gained fixed at Rs 160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per piece, sold 40 per piece.

Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per kg, not sold.

Melon was fixed at Rs 35 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 80 per kg.

Watermelon was gained by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Phalsa was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 195 to 200 per kg, not sold.

Peach special was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs 220 to 300 per kg, Peach was fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 130 to 180 per kg.

Plump was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 250 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs 145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 250 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs 70 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 200 per kg.

Lychee was gained by Rs 50 per kg, fixed at Rs 270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs 300 to 350 per kg.

Cantaloupe (garma) was increased by Rs 14 per kg, fixed at Rs 64 to 66 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, Grapes gola was fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 180 per kg. Jambolin was fixed at Rs 145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs 90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg.