Prince William, Kate Middleton 'drastic measures' for future of monarchy exposed as pressure mounts

Prince William is 'adamant' that no stone be left unturned

The royal insiders have exposed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s drastic measures for the future of the monarchy amid growing calls for King Charles to abdicate.

The Closer, citing the royal insiders, has reported that following Andrew crisis there’s a feeling of ‘panic behind palace walls’ right now, adding “it feels like the hounds are at the door because more and more people are saying this could spell the end of the public’s support for the Crown.”

However, amid calls for King Charles to abdicate and let William become King, pressure on Kate and William to step up and take the lead on the situation has been mounting.

The close confidant said the Prince and Princess of Wales have now been forced to make an explosive new move.

“The monarchy is in survival mode, and William and Kate do feel it’s on their shoulders to right the ship,” the source said.

The insider explains, Kate and William have let it be known the only way forward is “full accountability and transparency.”

“They want a full investigation and the want the details made public; they aren’t going to cover for Andrew, or anyone. They are fighting for their futures right now and taking a very hard stance on this,” the source confided.

The source claims Prince William is adamant that no stone be left unturned when it comes to the investigation into Andrew scandal.

The report says, “There’s no quick fix to this, which is part of what makes the pressure so intense. Rebuilding trust in the monarchy is going to take a long time.

“But William feels strongly that trying to minimise what happened would only deepen public skepticism, which is why he’s pushing for full accountability for anyone involved, even if it means his uncle spends time behind bars.”