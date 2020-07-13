Trump blamed for spread of pandemic

Islamabad : In a demonstration on Sunday in front of the National Press Club, protesters held the US President Donald Trump responsible for spread of COVID-19.

They said the pandemic is a result of ‘negligence’ and ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of Trump, which risked lives of people across the world.

A large number of the civil society representatives and human rights activists gathered holding placards and banners reading slogans against the US president.

The protestors demanded: “Trump should be declared as international criminal for played with the lives of such big number of people.”

As a super power, Trump should help out the world but he has thoroughly done the otherwise.

At this difficult time when the entire world needed US’s guidance and help, its President remained busy in making unnecessary and baseless allegations against China and World Health Organization (WHO).

The protesters demanded for damages from the US government for spread of the disease adding that the US is the largest donor for healthcare, so it was the its job to control the virus promptly through the WHO.

They said that China did its best to contain the virus with a lockdown in Wuhan and fulfilled its responsibility by informing WHO about the pandemic and its consequences. The protestors said that an investigation should be launched against Trump as he levelled baseless allegations against Beijing. “Under pressure at home in the US, which has far more virus cases and deaths than any other country, Trump has also targeted the WHO with accusations that it failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the disease,” they recalled.

They maintained that around 400,000 people have died of Covid-19 out of around 5 million infections worldwide since its emergence, and governments are scrambling to contain the virus while seeking ways to resuscitate their economies.

According to the protesters, Trump behaved immaturely while saying that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, that his own government’s experts said is not suitable for fighting the coronavirus. Trump, they added, tried to use China as an issue to shirk responsibility that very regretted.

“To use one state’s political or geopolitical preferences is unethical which should be condemned at large,” they suggested.

“When countries around the world are trying to find a balance between bringing their economies back to life, the US president is busy while doing his sluggish politics,” the activists regretted.

The economic damage caused by the virus has led to unprecedented emergency stimulus measures by governments and central banks, and the latest came from Europe where France and Germany proposed a fund worth 500 billion euros.