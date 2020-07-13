Bizarre steps

As if, the fatal crash of PK8303 was not enough, what was the rationale of the thoughtless act of raising the issue of lack of authenticity of CAA licenses and irregularities in conduct of examinations conducted by them for CPL or ATPL. Other than diverting attention from the crash, or some other objective, there seems to be no sane reason for creating a mess which has inflicted irreparable damage to Pakistan’s commercial aviation industry.

For any irregularities in licences issued by CAA Pakistan, it alone is authorized to take whatever remedial measures that maybe needed, and there is no role for any operator such as PIA. An operator like PIA can only be responsible for irregularities in recruitment such as were committed in 1995 and for which an investigation was conducted by AM Mushaf Ali Mir, or fake degree holders recruited from 2008-2015, or any CEO appointed with a criminal record.

Malik T Ali

Lahore