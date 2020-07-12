Clarification

ISLAMABAD: The News edition of May 11 carried a story headlined “What exactly Sarina Isa owns, how did she acquire London flats?” in which it was erroneously reported that "the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa told tax authorities that she transferred 698,002 million British pounds from Karachi to London to purchase her London properties during 2002 to 2013." and that "In her financial statement, she submitted details of her national savings total amounting to Rs217 million and its tax deduction certificates a well-informed officials continued to reveal."

In actual fact, Mrs. Sarina Isa transferred 0.698 million British pounds from Pakistan to London to acquire her London properties during 2002 to 2013 and in her financial statement, she submitted details of her national savings total amounting to Rs21.7 million.

The unintentional and inadvertent error is regretted.