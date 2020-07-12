Peshawar Safe City Project to cost Rs19b, CM told

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has been informed that proposed Peshawar Safe City Project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs19 billion.

He chaired a meeting to review progress on the planned project where the participants were given a detailed briefing about various aspects of the project, said a handout. Besides Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Planning and Development, Humayun Khan, and Capital City Police Officer, Muhammad Ali, the meeting was also attended by other relevant officials. The timelines for the completion of different processes estimated cost, current status, moods of implementation, future plan of action and proposals to proceed further in the matter came under discussion.

The meeting was informed that 11 Kanal of land had been allotted for the construction of the Command and Control Centre of the project.