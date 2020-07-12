Virus fears

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Los Angeles: California will release up to 8,000 more prisoners to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in its crowded jails, according to authorities in the US state, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.
The inmates could be eligible for early release by the end of August -- joining 10,000 prisoners already freed in similar initiatives since the start of the virus crisis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.