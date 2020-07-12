3 held for uploading violent videos

LAHORE : A member of a gang who uploaded the firing into the air and violent videos on social media was arrested along with two accomplices while raids are being carried out to nab other accused.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed took notice of the videos. SP Cantt Furqan Bilal had ordered the arrest of the accused. Police arrested three members of Bhatti group, including Jamil alias Jhela and Qaiser Bhatti.

A case has been registered against the accused in South Cantt police station. The accused used to upload videos of firing on Tik Tok. SP Cantt Furqan Bilal said that raids are also being carried out for the arrest of the remaining accomplices of the accused. The arrest of other accused will be ensured soon. There is a zero-tolerance policy against firing into the air, SP Cantt Furqan Bilal said, Citizens should identify law-breaking elements, action will be taken against the accused, he said.

rewarded: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among 50 officers and personnel who performed well in the Security Division.

SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik and SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar also attended the ceremony.

The CCPO distributed the certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among 50 officers and personnel, including Inspector Muhammad Raza, Syed Mehmood Shah, Inspector Mehmood Hussain, Inspector Hamad and head constables Liaqat Ali, Sohail and Javed, for their outstanding performance. Addressing the officers and personnel on the occasion, he said that it is the fundamental right of the personnel to be encouraged to perform at their best.

Reward for good duty and punishment for negligence is the very essence of meritocracy. Lahore Police is playing a key role in the fight against corona virus. He directed the officers to ensure the dignity of the citizens.

“Our job is to facilitate the citizens. The officers and officials will be held accountable for the complaint of the citizens,” he warned.