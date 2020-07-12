25-kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched a grand operation against land grabbers at Harbanspura and retrieved state land worth Rs 4 billion from land grabbers, demolished four commercial shops and boundary walls of four illegally occupied plots.

The ACE Lahore A launched the operation with the help of district administration and police at Harbanspura against land grabbers and retrieved 25 kanal lands, situated in dangerous area Chundian, Harbanspura, Lahore, worth Rs 4 billion. The area is known for agitations and resistance. That was the reason no operation was supposed to be conducted there. In the last 20 years, no government agency entered the area to reclaim the state land.

During the operation, all agitators and supporters of qabza mafia were also arrested by police. The boundary walls of four illegally occupied plots were also demolished and four shops situated in Altaf Colony, Ismail Town, were razed.

ACE Regional Director Ahmar Sohail Kaifi said, “We are taking action against qabza mafia without any discrimination.”

Cop held for bribe: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on charges of taking bribe from a citizen.

In an inquiry held in ACE Lahore A, all charges against ASI Imtiaz were proved true and judicial action was approved and case No. 40/2019 was registered against him in ACE Lahore police station. He took not only bribe but also took a television and other household things from the complainant. He was serving an ASI in Gari Shahu police station. ACE Lahore region team, after a long chase, arrested him.

police stations: Following the directions of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, SSP Discipline Ibadat Nisar paid surprise visits to various police stations in the City.

SSP Ibadat Nisar visited Mughalpura, Mozang, Lytton Road, Anarkali, Lohari Gate, North Cantt police stations. He inspected the record registers, front desks, lock-ups. He also talked to the visitors to the police stations.

The SSP Discipline directed the personnel at the police stations to take precautionary measures for the prevention of the corona epidemic in lock-ups. He said that the citizens coming to the police stations should be treated with good manners. SHOs must utilise all possible resources for the welfare of the citizens.

100 traffic wardens rewarded: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (Retd) Syed Hamad Abid distributed prizes among more than 100 traffic wardens for doing good duty.

He also distributed certificates of appreciation and prizes among the wardens for outstanding performance in various fields. Certificates of appreciation and prizes were distributed among the field staff, office staff, ticketing staff and licensing staff.

Those who received the certificates of appreciation and cash prizes include Inspector Shakeel, Inspector Mudassar, Abdul Ghafoor, Saeed and Lady Warden Iqra and Amna for doing their duty well.

On this occasion, the Chief Traffic Officer said that those who performed their duties with diligence, dedication, bravery would be rewarded.