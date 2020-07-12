People are talking about

—- the ouster of another female member of the PTI and the hurried manner in which these female party workers wings were clipped without giving them a chance to defend themselves or explain matters. People say there are always two sides to every story and it is very disappointing that a political party which claims it gives equal rights to women is getting rid of its female members at the whim and fancy of prejudiced male colleagues.

—- how social media is trending with the news that Commissioner Malakand, an officer who had begun to protect the forest cover as if his life depended on it, has suddenly been posted out. People say it has happened at the wrong time for the already depressed people of the area and more so for their threatened forests, so it appears that the influential timber mafia, which had threatened him, has finally won and can have a free hand.

—- the news that the government has announced guidelines for SOPs during Eidul Azha and what an exercise in futility it is as the public has not bothered following SOPs and is not about to follow them now. People say when the relevant authorities issue directives they should ensure that there is enough will in the security forces to enforce the writ of the government, otherwise it’s no use issuing orders and then being made a laughing stock because no one follows them.

—- the resignation of an eminent scholar from a university in Lahore and how right minded persons are terming it a tragedy. People say it is a source of worry to see just how poor Pakistan is getting as far as its intellectual wealth is concerned, because nations are built not by brick and mortar but by the power of free and critical thinking, while here we are chucking out professors that dare to teach students how to think for themselves.

—- the fact that as compared with other petroleum products, the price of kerosene has been kept very low because it was considered a poor man’s item at one time but not anymore. People say unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the low taxes on kerosene and owing to the huge price differential, it is being mixed with diesel and sold in the market, causing huge loss of revenue to the government, while its foolish pricing policy is allowing these elements to mint money.

—- Pakistan’s national carrier, once recognised as the number one airline of the world that imparted training and infrastructure support to various regional airlines, is being banned round the world. People say political interference by previous regimes; poor administration by unsuitable inductees to important positions and over staffing by favorites led to the airlines downfall, so hopefully the present government will give a free hand to the current administration to set things right and bring back the airlines lost glory.

—- the fire at a garment factory in Baldia Town which had resulted in the deaths of around 260 workers and had left another 49 injured and how the families of the deceased workers are still looking for justice even after eight years of the horrific incident. People say justice delayed is justice denied and the harrowing incident not only exposed the appalling working conditions for factory workers but also served as a reminder of the lawlessness which prevailed in the city at the time. — I.H.