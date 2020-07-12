Two wanted criminals held

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two wanted members of criminal's gang having Afghan nationality and recovered looted cash amounting to Rs. 17, 25000 and two motorbikes used in crime cases. a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Owing these efforts, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer including DSP CIA Hakim Khan,

Sub-Inspector Ishfaq Memon, ASI Sader Ahmed and other officials successfully arrested two members of wanted criminal Afghani gang.

They have been identified as Raees Khan and Umer while police team also recovered snatched cash amounting to Rs1,725,000 and two motorbikes used in crime incidents. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting houses in area of Bhara Khau police station and its surrounding along with their other accomplices. They have also remained jail birds for their involvement in different cases of dacoity and burglaries. Further investigation is underway from them and police team is hopeful more recovery from them.