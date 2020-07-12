Two brothers die in road accident

Two brothers lost their lives in a road accident on Sharae Pakistan near Ayesha Manzil on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as 20-year-old Wahab while his younger brother as Fawwad, 18. They were the residents of Firdous Colony.

The trailer driver managed to escape after committing the crime.

Body found

The body of a drowned man was found from the sea within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station Saturday. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy. According to the police. the body was around ten days old, and no torture marks were found on it.