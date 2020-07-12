KU waives off late fee charges for current semester

Karachi University has announced to waive late fee for the current semester, and students can now deposit their fees without any late fee charges till July 20.

This fee waiver facility applies to the students of both shifts, morning and evening programmes. Meanwhile, students of the previous semester of both shifts can submit their fees along with 50 per cent late fee surcharges till July 20. The varsity has extended the waiver in the late fee to facilitate students who could not submit their fees due to Covid-19.

According to a notification issued by the varsity, semester fees of morning or evening programmes could be paid by using various payment options and students do not have to visit the university.

The students or their guardians could visit any Habib Bank Limited branch and fill in the general deposit slip by mentioning the students name, seat number, and amount for credit. The details are available at the varsity’s website.

The filled-in deposit slip should be paid over the counter. The bank officer/staff would verify the students seat number, name, and amount, before accepting the payment. A paid copy of the deposit slip would be given to the depositor by the bank.

The HBL internet banking, mobile app, Konnect app, and Konnect agent would also accept the fees of the students. Meanwhile, students could also avail the services of Sindh Bank branches to deposit their semester fees.

The students are directed to verify their seat number, amount of the semester fee payable and other necessary details by visiting the university’s website and for any query or help.

They have to write the name, seat number, department, degree programme, semester(s), computerised national identity card, mobile phone number, email address and their query.