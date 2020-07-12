Kaneria threatens legal action against accusers

LAHORE: Former cricketer Danish Kaneria has threatened to take legal action against anyone who tried to “drag his name in match or spot-fixing” scandals.

Kaneria, who stands banned for life for his part in a fixing scandal a decade ago, issued the threat in response to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) letter to him.

The former leg-spinner in a video on Twitter confirmed the receipt of the PCB’s letter, but claimed that unlike Salim Malik or anyone else, his case had nothing to do with fixing and threatened legal action against people who named accused him of fixing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik had earlier this year threatened to sue anyone who called him a fixer.