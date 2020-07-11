Fuel shortage probe: Panel to seek more time to complete probe

ISLAMABAD: The 4-member inquiry committee constituted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on June 25 to look into the causes of petrol shortage has sought more time to complete the probe.

The committee was given 15 days to finish the job time and submit report Friday, July 10. The country faced fuel shortage in the first 26 days of June.

‘We are working on the task, but there are some vital issues left which is why the committee has not been able to submit its findings about the petrol crisis. However, the committee will seek more time to complete its job,” a committee member told The News.

The committee was also mandated by the PMO to investigate the role of the Petroleum Division and the Ogra to ascertain whether their actions were prompt and commensurate with the crisis.

The committee – headed by Syed Qasim Shah, Special Assistant to the PM on Power Sector – comprises Rashid Farooq, former DG Oil; Asim Murtaza, CEO Petroleum Institute of Pakistan; and Naasir Abbas Zaidi, former GM PSO, was constituted on June 25.

The committee was directed compete the probe by July 10 and submit its findings. It was also given the task to fix responsibility for the crisis and recommend a course of action to ensure that such crisis does not reoccur.

The committee was also to look into the impact of declining prices on import and availability of petrol, hoarding by the oil marketing companies, curtailing of supplies from depots to retail outlets, hoarding by fuel stations, whether the availability of petrol this year was higher compared to the last year; and the impact of Covid-19.