Resumption of suspended flights: PIA CEO briefs PM on talks with EASA

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik Friday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the ongoing talks with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for resumption of the suspended operations of the national flag carrier.

He also briefed the prime minister on restructuring to make the PIA profitable and the leading airline.

The prime minister directed Mr. Malik to expedite the restructuring plan in consultation with Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain and present a framework within a week.

Imran emphasized that the government had adopted across- the-board reforms agenda to make institutions efficient and service-oriented.