French judges order inquiry into black man’s death

Paris: French judges have ordered a new medical inquiry to ascertain the cause of death of Adama Traore, who died in custody four years ago and became a symbol of alleged police racism and violence.

Lawyers for the three officers under investigation in the case said on Friday that judges requested the examination after hearing fresh testimony from a key witness last week. Traore, a 24-year-old black man, fled to the witness’s apartment in Beaumont-sur-Oise, north of Paris, after escaping custody when he intervened as police tried to arrest his brother.