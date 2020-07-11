Broad reveals ‘anger’ at England Test axe

SOUTHAMPTON: England paceman Stuart Broad said he felt frustrated and angry at having “my shirt” taken away after he was dropped for the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton.

Broad was in England’s 13-man squad for the series opener, the first major international cricket since the coronavirus lockdown.

Broad made no attempt to hide his hurt during a frank interview with Sky Sports before Friday’s third day, with West Indies resuming on 57-1 in reply to England’s 204 all out.

“I found out about 6:00 pm the night before the game,” said Broad. “Stokesy told me we were just going with extra pace in these conditions.”

Broad, the son of former England opener turned match referee Chris Broad, added: “I’m not a particularly emotional person but I’ve found the last couple of days quite tough.

“To say I was disappointed would be an understatement.... I’m frustrated, angry, gutted.

“It’s difficult to understand. I’ve probably bowled the best I’ve ever bowled the last couple of years -- I felt it was my shirt.”

Broad, however, said he did have some sympathy for the selectors’ dilemma.

“We are also in a fairly unique position this summer,” he said. “Very rarely do you get all your bowlers fit like we’ve got at this minute.

“Part of my strength and durability as a cricketer is that I’ve been fit on a lot of occasions and been available for selection.