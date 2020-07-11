Players should support each other in absence of crowd: Mushtaq

LAHORE: Former Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who is Pakistan’s spin bowling coach for the England tour, is content with the team’s preparations and believes that players will need to inspire each other in the absence of spectators.

“This tour is being played in extraordinary circumstances,” Mushtaq told pcb.com.pk. “There are no spectators, there are hardly any journalists either to analyse the teams or the game. Players need to inspire each other, back each other and support each other to the hilt.

“I am happy with the start we have made. We are getting accustomed to the environment and conditions and still have a long time to go before the start of the series,” said the former leg spinner.

Pakistan players are in a bio-secure environment at the Worcester’s New Road Ground, where they have been preparing for the three-match Test series against England, which commences on August 5.

The players are undergoing fitness training, net practice, fielding sessions and intra-squad matches under the supervision of a high-profile coaching staff led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

The 50-year-old Mushtaq has worked around the world with leading international teams and T20 franchises as a coach or mentor. He was also a part of the team management during the 2016 series in England, which Pakistan drew 2-2 under Misbah’s captaincy.

“Despite the COVID-19 related challenges, the players have been exceptional so far. We are trying to make them familiar with the protocols and they have responded wonderfully well. Players are coping with the new regulations with regards to shining the ball as well,” Mushtaq said.

“I am sure in due course the players will be fully aware and ready for the new challenges as we prepare for what is expected to be a tough series against a strong English team in their own backyard.

“I am confident we have the players that can not only compete but also win the series,” he added.