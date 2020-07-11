German firm gets solar plant tariff

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has awarded generation tariff of Rs6.173/kWh to a German IB VOGT GmbH sponsored firm P&G Energy for its 62.2MW solar power plant being setup in Gwadar with an investment of $56 million.

Average prices of solar modules of different types and brands have gone as low as $0.16 million/MW. These average prices were at the level of $0.32-$0.34 million/MW back in January, 2018. This shows that there has been a decline of more than 50 percent in the cost of modules in two years' time.

Even in the last couple of months, the prices of modules have exhibited a decrease of around 10-15 percent.