German firm gets solar plant tariff

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has awarded generation tariff of Rs6.173/kWh to a German IB VOGT GmbH sponsored firm P&G Energy for its 62.2MW solar power plant being setup in Gwadar with an investment of $56 million.
Average prices of solar modules of different types and brands have gone as low as $0.16 million/MW. These average prices were at the level of $0.32-$0.34 million/MW back in January, 2018. This shows that there has been a decline of more than 50 percent in the cost of modules in two years' time.
Even in the last couple of months, the prices of modules have exhibited a decrease of around 10-15 percent.