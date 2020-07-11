AVM Aamir Masood promoted to Air Marshal rank

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aamir Masood to the rank of Air Marshal. The newly promoted three star PAF officer is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) at the Air Headquarters. The government also promoted 10 Air Commodores as Air Vice Marshal. The promoted Air Officers from General Duty (Pilot) branch include Air Vice Marshal Amir Rashid, Air Vice Marshal S. Fauad Masud Hatmi, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Jamal Arshad, Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad and Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar. The promoted Air Officers from the Engineering branch include Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaheer, Air Vice Marshal Asif Maqsood and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat.