Govt has failed on all fronts: JI chief

MINGORA: Accusing the federal government of cheating masses, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday said that the budget had been prepared on the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and had no relief for the poor people.

The government has destroyed all the institutions, including Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Steel Mills, Pakistan Railways and economy, he told a press conference at Al-Markaz Islami, Sangota, in Swat district. “The incompetent government has handed over economy to the IMF and health to World Health Organisation (WHO).

The country is not ruled by politicians but mafia, including sugar, petrol and flour mafia," he went on to add. The government should have arrested the culprits after the sugar inquiry report, he said, adding, “The government has miserably failed both in internal and external affairs.”

Responding to a question, Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) never played the role of a true opposition. “The leaders of PML-N are busy in defending themselves from NAB cases and the PPP is trying to save the Sindh government,” the JI leader said. Criticising the government’s Kashmir policy, Sirajul Haq said that the Indian forces were carrying out genocide of the innocent Kashmiris.

“And our rulers have failed to highlight the Kashmir cause in a proper way,” he added. Senator Sirajul Haq added that the government had failed on all fronts and could not face the media. "Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been illegally detained by the NAB on the directives of the government to put pressure on the media," he added.

He said the government would collapse within the next five months, as the federal ministers had acknowledged that the government could not be run in a haphazard manner. Earlier, Senator Sirajul Haq also visited various areas of Swat including Kabal, Kanju, Kalam and Charbagh, where he offered fateha and participated in various programmes.