Wasa, RMC shun their perpetual laziness

Monsoon rains were predicted by the Meteorological office predicting severe rains from 3rg July to 7th July, but nothing happened except light rain and gusty winds. The Met Office has predicted above average rainfall this monsoon.

Pindiites know very well when it rains, the city gets inundated. And then the blame game begins to divert attention from the flooding of the city, loss of lives and livelihoods, and health issues.

“So far luckily there has been sign of forming a team to check if the drainage system has indeed been properly cleaned. Meeting has been held to take stock of the preparations being made to tackle the city’s water logging problem. There is news about the inspection of the drainage system. Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started dredging Leh Nullah and the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) is de-silting 11 big nullahs and drains in the city to prevent flooding in the monsoon,” says Murad Ali.

“Moreover, a monsoon emergency has been enforced in the city up to September 15, 2020. Five field offices have been set up as flood response units at Moti Mahal, Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran, Commercial Market, Satellite Town and Khayaban-i-Sir Syed. Heavy machinery has also been deployed at these units,” adds Murad.

Aalia Hussain says: “What the city fathers are ignoring is the fact that the drainage system has a specific capacity, after which it ceases to fulfil its purpose, therefore, rainwater drains must be widened.”

“Rawalpindi city has many natural nallas or drains, which absorb rainwater and prevent flooding, but most of these are now either encroached or blocked by slums. The masses must be educated through electronic and print media about the implications of encroaching on rainwater drains, and how it negatively affects the whole city,” says Sher Ali.

“Will the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) be able to fulfill the task of clearing the drains to prevent flooding, nobody knows up till now. Waste dumped in these drains is the primary cause of water logging, and also makes cleaning them a long and arduous process. City residents must avoid dumping trash in drains and more readily contribute towards a cleaner and greener Rawalpindi,” says Rafiq Hussain.

Jaleela Naqvi says: “Cleaning all the drains of the city before the monsoon season is a must. If the process of cleaning the city’s storm drains is not completed soon, the city’s roads will look like streams during the too much rain and life will get disrupted. If drains could be cleaned on time, the condition of the city would be much better. Happily, Wasa and RMC are not in slumber and are completely aware of the situation and have turned away from their perpetual helplessness.”