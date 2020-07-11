MoU signed on resorts online booking

LAHORE:Punjab Tourism Department has prepared an online booking facility plan for the tourists. In this regard, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and PakistanBooking.com signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday in a ceremony chaired by TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar.

General Manager (Operations) Asim Raza represented the TDCP while CEO PakistanBooking.com Ghufran Qureshi signed on the behalf of his organisation. Under MoU, PaksitanBooking.com would provide online booking of TDCP resorts at all tourist spots in Punjab. Online transport hiring and booking of any tourist spot will also be provided. The chief minister’s adviser on tourism Asif Mehmood held it an important development in promotion of tourism in Punjab saying “any tourist could reserve his or her favourite tourist destination while sitting at home”. “This will be a pioneer initiative by TDCP for online booking facility of TDCP resorts” said MD TDCP.