'Facilities to be ensured at botanical garden’

LAHORE:The Botanical Garden will add to the beauty of Miyawaki Forest Park in Jallo Park. Further steps will be taken to provide the best facilities to the citizens at the Botanical Garden Jallo Park.

PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra visited Botanical Garden Jallo Park accompanied by PHA Director Headquarters Mudassar Ejaz and other officers concerned. He reviewed the arrangements and other matters of the Botanical Garden Jallo Park in detail. The officers gave him briefing about the MiyaWaki Forest, horticulture and construction work at the Botanical Garden Jallo Park.

The DG PHA reviewed the cleanliness and security arrangements at the Botanical Garden Jallo Park and issued instructions to the officers and security personnel regarding the implementation of the corona SOPs. He also visited the place designated for the Miyawaki Forest. PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra said that further steps would be taken to provide best facilities to the citizens in Botanical Garden Jallo Park while Botanical Garden Jallo Park would further enhance the beauty of MiyaWaki Forest Park. He said implementation of SOPs in the wake of coronavirus is being ensured in all parks, including Jallo Park.