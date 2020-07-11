Man booked for torture of child

An FIR has been registered against a man on the complaint of Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB). According to the FIR, accused Hamamd, a resident of Wapda Town, used to torture an 8-year-old girl named Sana.

He used to beat the girl with hot iron rod. The FIR was lodged under Section 328A and PDNC Act against the accused at Sattukatla police station. The CPWB chairperson said the legal team of the Bureau is monitoring the case. She said the victim child is being given treatment.