2nd death anniversary of Haroon Bilour marked

PESHAWAR: Second death anniversary of Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour was marked here on Friday. Haroon Bilour and 22 other ANP workers were martyred when a suicide bomber struck an election rally on the City Circular Road in Peshawar on July 10 in 2018.

Election in the constituency was postponed consequently. Haroon Bilour’s widow, Samar Bilour, later won the provincial assembly seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the election which were held behind the schedule because of the death of the candidate. Currently, she is the party provincial spokesperson.

The ANP arranged a simple event to mark the day and pay homage to its late leader and other party workers who lost lives in the terrorist attack two years ago. ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, members of the Bilour family and other party workers laid floral wreath on the graves of Haroon Bilour and other workers who were martyred in the attack. Bashir Bilour, the father of Haroon Bilour, and eight others were martyred in a suicide attack at Dakki Munawwar Shah near Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar on December 22, 2012.