KP minister directs officials to expedite work on housing schemes

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Thursday directed authorities concerned to expedite work on the projects in the province as the sector was the top priority of the provincial government.

He was chairing the review meeting of the Housing Department. Daud Khan, secretary housing department, briefed the minister on various ongoing projects. The minister was told that 78 percent construction work had been completed on high-rise flats for government servants in Hayatabad, wherein block A and B of the scheme would complete this month.

The meeting was told that the computerised balloting of the high-rise flats would be carried out in current month. The forum was also briefed on the Jerma Housing Scheme in Kohat, where the construction work had been delayed due to litigation on 37 kanal land.

The meeting was told about the establishment of satellite towns in various districts of the province, for which PC- 2 has been approved and the survey for the identification of land would be carried out soon in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Khyber and Mardan.

The review meeting was apprised that 80,000 kanal land has been acquired for CPEC city in Nowshera and handed over to FWO. Similarly, 70 percent construction work has been completed on Jalozai housing scheme, however, the COVID-19 pandemic effected the award of possession to the allottees of the plots, which would be awarded in December. The minister directed the officials to ensure timely completion of various projects and to carry out computerised balloting of Hayatabad High Rise flats on July 20.