Punjab notifies releasing wheat to flour mills

LAHORE: The Punjab government has notified releasing wheat to flour mills. According to the spokesman of the Punjab Food Department, all the districts will have population-based wheat quota.

The spokesman said here on Wednesday that supply of wheat to functional flour mills across the province had started. To make the flour prices stable, the government offered the millers its wheat stock at official cheap rate.

He said wheat would be supplied to flour mills at the rate of Rs 1,475 per 40-kg. Ex-mill price of 20-kg flour bag is Rs 837 and retail price is Rs 860. While ex-mill price of 10-kg flour bag would be Rs 419 and retail price will be Rs 430, the spokesman added.