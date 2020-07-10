Sindh governor meets Asad Umar, discusses PSDP projects

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar held a meeting with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and discuss matter related to work on ongoing projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in Sindh.

During the meeting Federal Minister Asad Umar vowed to complete Prime Minister’s Karachi package projects expeditiously, aimed at addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens.

He assured the governor Sindh that the federal government would provide full support to the development efforts of the government of Sindh The minister said that the federal government was awaiting response of the provincial government on the K-IV project. He said the federal government is committed to provide its share of funds and taking all measures needed to expedite the project.

The governor informed the minister of various development activities being undertaken by the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) and said that the projects being executed by the company will be complete on time.