Shahbaz moves IHC for pending salary

ISLAMABAD: Former hockey captain Shahbaz Ahmad Senior on Thursday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against non-payment of his three-year salary by PIA while he was serving the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

In his plea, Shahbaz through his counsel stated that PIA stopped his salary and issued a show cause notice to him.

“It is prayed that the instant writ petition be allowed and respondent No 1 may kindly be directed to regularise petitioner’s services period of leave without pay from September 3, 2015 to December 9, 2018 and release his salary and service benefits accordingly and the show cause notice may kindly be declared illegal,” says the petition.

“It is further prayed that petitioner’s supersession may kindly be converted into deferment and directions be issued to respondent No 1 to consider the petitioner’s case fairly, objectively for promotion to the next grade.”