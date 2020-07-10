Online course for handball coaches from July 12

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) is organising an online course for coaches in connection with International Handball Federation (IHF) week which is going to be observed from July 12-18.

PHF president Mohammad Shafiq, Muhammad Sohaib, Dr Rimsha Younas, Azhar-ul-Haq and Asad Abbas will deliver lectures on various topics.

Shafiq is also the secretary general of Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

On July 14, there will be a lecture on individual tactical elements of defence by Mohammad Sohaib.