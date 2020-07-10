Crackdown on improper number plates

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi City Traffic Police launches crackdown on unapproved number plates vehicles and vehicles without registration documents.

On instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, Rawalpindi Traffic Police held crackdown on vehicles without registration documents and unapproved number plates.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi said that crackdown has been made against use of non-standard number plates of vehicles and FIRs are being registered against those using fake number plates. He also added that action would also be taken against those who use fancy or tampered number plates.