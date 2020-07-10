Telemedicine: future of health sector

ISLAMABAD:At time when the movement of people has been reduced to a great extent due to the policy of smart lockdown, caring for patients can pose a number of challenges. However, telehealth is revolutionizing the concept of how we practice care and ensure timely supply of life savings drugs to the people.

The telemedicine is a novel and effective solution that is helping towards reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on both management of the infection and mental health but when it comes to the authenticity and reliability of the telemedicine companies, it is important to note whether the company is recognized and certified or it is working without any certification.

Telemedicine companies working in Pakistan or anywhere in the world must be recognized and enjoy certification of any third party authority. LegitScript is a third-party authority that is globally recognized in 15 languages, in over 80 countries. A LegitScript certification demonstrates that the business maintains a set standard, ensuring transparency for consumers and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

In order to secure a LegitScript certification, e-pharmacies must provide sufficient evidence ensuring compliance with LegitScript standards. These standards include legal compliance with all applicable laws for licensing and provision of pharmaceutical services (including controlled substances), validity of the prescriptions processed, and customer privacy.