‘Sept 15 tentative date for schools reopening’

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has announced that September 15 is a tentative date for reopening of public and private schools across the province. The minister said that conditions of Covid-19 in Punjab were being monitored on daily and weekly basis by School Education Department and added the schools would only open with favourable conditions while strict SOPs would be followed once schools reopen.