Police facilitation centre to be upgraded

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has taken another good step in view of public service. Keeping in view the convenience and expediency of the citizens, he directed upgrading the block of Liberty police facilitation centre in Gulberg and driving testing centre in Defence. He accompanied by DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Syed Hammad Abid visited Khidmat Markaz Liberty. SP Security Bilal Zafar briefed the CCPO and DIG Ashfaq Khan on up-gradation work, saying a huge volume of citizens are visiting these centres to apply for 14 different police services and they are being dealt with according to international standards.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said special attention will be paid to public service projects, all police services should be provided to citizens under one roof. He said public service will promote community policing. Our aim is to create facilities for the citizens. Citizens can get police services under one roof without any hassle, driving test, he said.

welfare plans: A meeting of a welfare committee was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed. The meeting was attended by SSP Admin Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigations Zeeshan Asghar and SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar. SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik briefed the CCPO on welfare of the personnel. On this occasion, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed directed that focal persons be appointed in all the wings for the welfare of personnel. In retirement, in-service death and martyrdom cases, the focal persons should contact with the staff and families themselves. He said pending welfare cases including pension should be dealt with at the earliest. Liaqat Ali Malik informed the meeting that one month before retirement, the officers are being given 14 days’ leave to complete the necessary paperwork. Pensions, scholarships, dowry funds, insurance cases are being resolved on priority. This year, welfare of more than 1,100 personnel and families has been ensured, he was told.

road accidents: At least 21 people died and 794 were injured in 766 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 450 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals and 344 minor injured were treated at the accident site.