LHC stops ACD from taking action against flour mills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday stopped the Anti-corruption Department (ACD) from taking action against flour mills and asked the Punjab government, the Food Department and others to file replies till July 22. The court said how the ACD can take action when the case is under trial. LHC Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi heard miscellaneous petitions which said the government allocated quota for flour mills under the Ramazan package. There was no law-making on flour availability according to wheat supply. The petitions said no expert was included in flour supply rules according to wheat availability. Now the latest machinery is available and more flour can be grinded with less electricity.

The petitions said flour mills are providing flour as per the wheat supply made by the government. Action is being taken against flour mills not producing flour as per the demand of the government. The Anti-corruption Department is registering cases and arresting flour mills’ owners. The petitions requested the court to declare this action null and void.