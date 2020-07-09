COAS lauds COVID-19 containment efforts of security forces

RAWALPINDI:Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a tweet said the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works and socio-economic uplift in tribal districts.

The COAS appreciated the improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing. The army chief lauded the security forces for assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly the effective containment efforts. Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.