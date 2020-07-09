‘Security to be ensured for Chinese working on CPEC, other projects’

LAHORE: A meeting of Primary Joint Working Group on Chinese Security presided over by Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha discussed various steps to improve the security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC and other projects in the province and to enhance bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan to control coronavirus.

The meeting held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday was attended by Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, Foreign Ministry Director-General China Mudassar Tipu, DIG Special Branch Abdul Karim, Additional Secretary Health Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Chinese Security Arshad Manzoor, Chinese Consulate officials in Lahore and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha said that in the current situation, the security of CPEC and other projects continued with the cooperation of China is not only limited to the protection of Chinese people rather it is the matter of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to provide foolproof security to the Chinese people in the province. Momin Agha said that China, with the help of its medical experts, doctors, and paramedics, has managed to control the epidemic like coronavirus in a short period.

He mentioned that Pakistan, especially the Punjab government, wants to benefit from the experiences and expertise of Beijing in efforts to overcome the pandemic. He also issued instructions regarding conducting coronavirus tests of security officials and private guards deployed for the security of Chinese nationals.

The meeting decided that the Chinese consulate would ensure that Chinese nationals extend cooperation to law enforcement agencies in security measures, besides complying with the coronavirus SOPs and security protocols. Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin praised the professionalism of the federal government and its agencies, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan Army, Punjab government and its departments. He said that China stood by Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus and in the light of its experience would continue to provide it with technical assistance in the medical field and all kinds of cooperation.

The Chinese Consul General said that on the instructions of President Xi Jinping, China was providing medical equipment, protective gear, and medicines to Pakistan to control the coronavirus. He hoped that Pakistan and China would work together to successfully overcome the epidemic.