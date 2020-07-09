Shifting of Tank bus terminal opposed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Politicians here on Wednesday criticized the tehsil municipal administration for shifting the Tank bus terminal outside the city.

Speaking at a press conference, Faisal Karim Kundi of Pakistan People’s Party, former Member Provincial Assembly Ghulam Qadir Bhittani, Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap of Awami National Party deplored the indifferent attitude of the tehsil municipal administration.

They said that the civil court had granted a stay order to the transporters, therefore, the tehsil municipal administration should not violate it. The shifting the bus terminal outside the city would add to the problems of the commuters and the transporters, they added. They alleged that the administration was forcibly shifting the bus terminal.