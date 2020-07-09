OGDC’s Mela well starts output

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully injected development well Mela 07 into production stream, the gas is being supplied into main grid of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) network, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Mela well is located in district Kohat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. OGDCL as operator holds 56.45 percent interest, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) holds 28.55 percent and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) owns 15 percent in joint venture of Mela Drilling and Production Lease (D&PL), it added.

The structure of Mela Well 07 was delineated drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The zone is currently producing 427 barrels of crude oil and 5MMSCFD gas.

Mela Oil Field was discovered in September, 2006. The newly-injected development well would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, PPL, GHPL and the country, besides bringing significant savings to the exchequer through import substitution.

The increase in oil and gas production would also help mitigate the ever-growing demand of domestic consumers and industry, it added.